Sembcorp bags 150 MW solar project

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Sembcorp Industries on Thursday said it has secured a 150 MW solar project through its arm Sembcorp Green Infra.

The build-own-operate project is part of SJVN’s 1.2 GW tender for Inter State Transmission System (ISTS)-connected solar projects, which also includes 600 MW/2.4 GWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity, a company statement said.

Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp), through its wholly-owned renewables subsidiary, Sembcorp Green Infra Pvt Ltd (SGIPL), has received the Letter of Award from SJVN Ltd for a contracted capacity of a 150MW solar power project with a 300 MWh BESS, according to the statement.

Subject to the execution of a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with SJVN and upon completion of the project, it will supply solar power and support peak electricity demand for four hours daily through the BESS.

Commercial operations are expected to begin within 24 months from the date of signing the PPA.

The Project will be funded through a mixture of internal funds and debt.

This is Sembcorp’s second solar-energy storage hybrid project in India, increasing Sembcorp’s gross renewables capacity in India to 6.3 GW[1].

Globally, Sembcorp’s total renewables portfolio has reached 17.7GW1, including acquisitions pending completion.

The award of the project is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of Sembcorp for the financial year ending December 31, 2025, it stated.