Sembcorp bags 50-MW RTC project from SECI

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Sembcorp Industries on Thursday said it has secured a 50 MW round-the-clock renewable energy project from Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd.

Sembcorp will integrate approximately 300 MW installed capacity comprising solar, wind, and battery energy storage solutions (BESS) to meet the contracted capacity, the company said in a statement.

With the latest win, Sembcorp's gross renewables capacity in India has crossed the 6.5 GW level, and globally, the portfolio has reached 18 GW, including acquisitions pending completion.

The new project is expected to be ready for commercial operation within 24 months from the date of signing the power purchase agreement (PPA).

The project will be funded through a mix of internal funds and debt.

This build-own-operate project was part of SECI's 1.2 GW tender for RTC power from Inter-State Transmission System-connected renewable energy projects.

Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) is a nodal agency of the central government for auctioning renewable energy projects.