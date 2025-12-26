Sembcorp completes acquisition of ReNew Sun Bright

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Sembcorp Industries on Friday said its subsidiary has completed acquisition of 100 per cent stake in ReNew Sun Bright Pvt Ltd from ReNew Pvt Ltd.

ReNew Sun Bright owns and operates a 300MW solar power project at Fatehgarh, Rajasthan, a company statement said. Sembcorp Green Infra Pvt Ltd is the acquirer.

With this acquisition, Sembcorp’s renewables capacity installed and under development in India stands at over 7.6GW.

Globally, Sembcorp’s renewables portfolio stands at 20.2GW, including an acquisition pending completion.

Sembcorp Industries is a leading energy and urban solutions provider.

Headquartered in Singapore, Sembcorp delivers sustainable solutions to support energy transition and urban development by leveraging its sector expertise and global track record.

Sembcorp is listed on the main board of the Singapore Exchange.