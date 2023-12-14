Sembcorp subsidiary bags 300 MW solar project from NHPC

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Sembcorp Industries' subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd (GIWEL) has bagged a 300 MW solar project from NHPC.

Sembcorp, through GIWEL, has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for a 300 MW Inter-State Transmission System connected solar power project from NHPC.

The build-own-operate project is part of a 3 GW bid issued by NHPC earlier this year, a statement said.

Upon completion of the project, the power output will be sold to NHPC under a 25-year power purchase agreement.

The project is expected to be ready for commercial operation in 2026, and will be funded through a mix of internal funds and debt.

This brings Sembcorp's gross renewables capacity globally to 13 GW, including 473 MW of acquisitions pending completion.