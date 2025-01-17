Sembcorp to set up green hydrogen facility in Odisha

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Sembcorp Industries on Friday signed two non-binding memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with the Government of Odisha to explore setting up of green hydrogen production facility in the state.

Sembcorp's wholly-owned subsidiaries Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India Pvt Ltd (SGHIPL) and Sembcorp Development Ltd signed the MOUs in the presence of Singapore's Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat and Odiha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the company said in a statement.

"Under the MOU signed with Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited, SGHIPL will explore the development of a production facility for green hydrogen and its derivatives, with an anticipated production capacity of 720,000 tonnes per annum. The facility, to be strategically located in Odisha, is expected to generate over 2,000 employment opportunities during its operational phase," it said.

Sembcorp Development Ltd has also signed a non-binding MOU with Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation to assess the potential for the development of an industrial park in Odisha, India.

"These MOUs build upon the framework outlined by the Governments of Singapore and India to enhance bilateral collaboration, with a focus on six key pillars, including sustainability. With abundant resources and investor-friendly policies, Odisha is pivotal to India's transition to a low-carbon future. Sembcorp continues to explore opportunities to deepen its presence in India, with the support of partners like Enterprise Singapore," it said.

The MOUs exchange took place on the sidelines of the visit of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. PTI ANZ MR