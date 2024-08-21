Sembcorp's ammonia plant would make TN a global hub for green hydrogen production: CM

Chennai, Aug 21 (PTI) Singapore-headquartered Sembcorp Industries, a leading energy and urban solutions provider, would set up a green ammonia plant in Tamil Nadu at an outlay of Rs 36,238 crore.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin during the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave held on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the project which would create 1,511 jobs, officials said.

Sembcorp Industries had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the State government during the Global Investors Meet in January 2024 for setting up the green ammonia facility in Tuticorin.

The foundation stone laying ceremony follows the "Heads of Terms" pact signed between Sembcorp Green Hydrogen Pte Ltd., Kyushu Electric Power Company., Sojitz Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha in relation to a cross-border green ammonia exports from India to Japan.

According to a company statement, Sembcorp would operate and produce green ammonia from the plant which would come up on a 160-acre land in Tuticorin. The plant would produce 2 lakh metric tonne per annum of green ammonia for overseas shipment to Japan.

The front-end engineering and design work for the plant have commenced, Sembcorp said in a statement.

"Tamil Nadu has been a frontrunner in renewable energy initiatives, playing an important part in advancing India's energy transition targets. I am confident that this project in Tuticorin will be a stepping stone to establish Tamil Nadu as a global hub for green hydrogen production," Stalin was quoted as saying in the statement.

This collaborative project reflects the commitment of all partner nations- India, Singapore and Japan -- to work towards a sustainable future for the region, he said.

Sembcorp is partnering with various partners to explore production and export of green Ammonia as a pathway to advance energy transition in the region.

With one of the highest and asset productivities which holds the key to large-scale low-cost green hydrogen production, Sembcorp would leverage its strong capabilities demonstrated through its existing renewables portfolio of 4.7GW in India, to produce competitively priced green ammonia in the country.

"With its renewable resources and investor friendly policies, Tamil Nadu is a frontrunner state in realising India's green hydrogen ambitions." said Sembcorp Industries-Hydrogen Business-Chairman-South Asia and CEO, Vipul Tuli.

"Sembcorp is honoured to be part of this historic moment, as the efforts of India, Japan and Singapore come together in Tamil Nadu to make a mark on the global green hydrogen industry," he added. PTI VIJ VIJ SS