Semicon 2.0 policy to be in place in 3-4 months: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The government has started working on the second phase of the semiconductor policy, Semicon 2.0, which is expected to be in place in 3-4 months, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

Speaking at SEMICON India 2024, the minister said 3-4 states have attracted semiconductor investments, and one unit will soon come up in Uttar Pradesh.

"We are now at a stage when first stage of semicon project is completed. Now we are formulating Semicon 2.0 which will be an expanded form of Semicon 1.0. It will take us 3-4 months to put it in place," Vaishnaw said. PTI PRS ANU ANU