Semiconductor firms being arm-twisted to invest in Gujarat: K'taka IT minister

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Karnataka IT minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday alleged that semiconductor companies are being arm-twisted to make investments in Gujarat.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event here, Kharge in an apparent attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that when people at the top of pyramid are playing role of a chief minister instead of a Prime Minister then states like Karantaka will suffer.

"Its not a level-playing field. By default, Karantaka and Tamil Nadu are the right platforms. We have very fertile ecosystem but unfortunately none of it (semiconductor manufacturing) is coming to us. I am very blunt about it.

“I think companies are being arm-twisted to go to Gujarat," Kharge said when asked about the lack of proposals for semiconductor manufacturing in the state.

Kharge said that the Centre should be asked for reasons for investments going to Gujarat despite Karnataka having skill sets, research and development centres, vibrant ecosystem and state policies to compliment the central government’s scheme.

At the event, the minister said that Karantaka's ecosystem is not limited to support local ecosystem but to cater to the global requirement.

Kharge was speaking on the sidelines of an event here to promote the 27th Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS). The three-day BTS will be held in Bengaluru from November 19 to 21.

He said the state government will showcase the entire ecosystem – innovation, skills, knowledge etc during the BTS. PTI PRS MR