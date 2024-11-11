Semiconductor sector to create 1 million jobs in India by 2026, says report

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) As India is moving to become a semiconductor manufacturing hub, the industry is poised to generate 1 million jobs across varied sectors by 2026, a report said on Monday.

Advertisment

This demand is expected to be seen in various categories, including an estimated 3,00,000 jobs in chip semiconductor fabrication, around 2,00,000 positions in ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging), and additional roles in chip design, software development, system circuits, and manufacturing supply chain management, said a report by talent solutions company NLB Services.

Further, the report revealed that there will be a demand for a skilled workforce, including engineers, operators, technicians, and specialists in quality control, procurement, and materials engineering, emphasizing India's strategy to build a robust semiconductor talent pipeline by 2026, it added.

In addition to the government backing the semiconductor industry, many private companies have disclosed intentions to invest in building new semiconductor assembly and testing facilities in India, the report is based on internal data analysis and industry reports noted.

Advertisment

This action, it said, is set to trigger a significant revolution in India's semiconductor sector, creating a plethora of high-tech and construction job openings in tandem.

Some of the key jobs in the semiconductor industry are Process Integration Engineer, Semiconductor Wafer Inspector, Technical Specialist, Preventative Maintenance (PM) Technician, Design Engineer, Process Engineer, Quality Control Specialist, among others.

However, the report revealed that as the industry aims to broaden manufacturing to sustain projected growth, it grapples with a talent deficit.

Advertisment

Looking ahead, workforce development programs and skill training will prove pivotal in addressing this challenge, it said.

"India recognises the significance of cultivating world-class talent to foster a strong semiconductor ecosystem, understanding that high-quality education forms the bedrock of this endeavour. To ensure a sufficient talent pipeline for the semiconductor, industry reskilling and upskilling become crucial. To reach the target of having 1 million skilled employees by 2026 for India to become the semiconductor hub, India will need to upskill 5,00,000 talents every year," NLB Services CEO Sachin Alug said.

Offering students real hands-on training through internships is crucial to ensure a steady flow of skilled local talent into India's nascent semiconductor industry, he said.

Advertisment

"These internships provide invaluable practical experience, enhancing students' skills and ultimately strengthening India's semiconductor talent pool. Overall, in the next 2-3 years, we expect the investment in skilling and re-skilling to go up by 25 per cent," he added. PTI SM MR