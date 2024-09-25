Semiconductor venture application submitted to govt; various evaluations on: Zoho CEO Vembu

New Delhi, Sept 25 (PTI) Sridhar Vembu, Co-founder and CEO of Zoho Corp, on Wednesday said the semiconductor venture, of which it is a part, has submitted its application to the government, and that thorough evaluation on multiple facets is underway.

Work on multiple aspects like finalising the technology and various partners, is currently underway, he told reporters but added it is "too premature" to talk about details including the final location for the project.

"We have filed an application, and that is still pending, " he said.

The government is "energised" about India's semiconductor push, he said but noted government will do a detailed evaluation of the technology involved, and viability of the technology, and other nuances.

"So it is a very exhaustive, critical evaluation...questions like viability of partner, technology, market impact...so these are complex technologies and therefore it takes time," he said.

Tech company Zoho on Wednesday also launched Vikra, a seller app on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) network and Zoho IoT, a scalable low-code platform enabling businesses to build and deploy custom IoT (Internet of Things) solutions.

The company also said that it saw a customer growth of 31 per cent in 2023 in India. The announcements were made on the sidelines of Zoholics India, the company's annual user conference. PTI MBI DR