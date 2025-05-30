Senco Gold consolidated net profit jumps 94pc to Rs 62cr in Q4'FY25

Kolkata, May 30 (PTI) Jewellery retailer Senco Gold Ltd on Friday reported a 94 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.44 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 32.17 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
The consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,377.71 crore in the quarter under review, up from Rs 1,137.28 crore a year earlier, it said in a release.
"The strong wedding & valentine (season) has given a boost to Q4 business, witnessing more footfalls and improvement in sales by 21 per cent. Diamond jewellery grew by 38 per cent," Managing Director & CEO Suvankar Sen said.
For the full fiscal year 2024-25, the company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 6,328.07 crore, marking a 20.7 per cent increase from Rs 5,241.44 crore in FY’24.
The consolidated PAT for FY’25 was Rs 159.31 crore compared to Rs 181.00 crore in the previous fiscal. PTI BSM RBT