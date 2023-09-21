Senco Gold & Diamonds launches India's 'first virtual jewellery showroom' on metaverse

Kolkata, Sep 21 (PTI) Senco Gold & Diamonds on Thursday said it has launched India's “first virtual jewellery showroom” on the metaverse, christened ‘Sencoverse’.

The initiative offers a new and immersive way for customers to shop for jewellery from the comfort of their homes, the company said.

Metaverse is a virtual-reality space in which users can interact with a computer-generated environment and with each other.

"The showroom provides 360-degree views of jewellery items in stunning 3D detail, along with interactive features for zooming in on details and learning more about the products," Senco Gold & Diamonds said in a release.

The virtual space features a collection of over 100 jewellery products.

“We believe that the digitally savvy millennials and Gen Z shoppers are the future of retail... With Sencoverse, we are confident that they will embrace this innovative way of shopping," said MD and CEO Suvankar Sen.

Joita Sen, Director and Head of Design & Marketing, said the company plans to expand its product range in a phased manner on Sencoverse. PTI BSM RBT