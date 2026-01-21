Senco Gold & Diamonds receives IAGES accreditation for over 100 stores

Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Jewellery retailer Senco Gold and Diamonds on Wednesday said it has been accredited with IAGES for over 100 stores across India for the company's ethical, fair and transparent practices.

The Indian Association for Gold Excellence and Standards (IAGES) is a Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO) established by and for the Indian gold industry to bring clarity and accountability across the gold value chain, including retailers, manufacturers, refiners, bullion traders and others, through a stringent Code of Conduct.

The framework is designed to promote responsible sourcing, operational integrity and consumer-first practices across every stage of the industry.

"This accreditation across over 100 stores reflects our commitment to governance, process integrity and encouraging the industry to move towards higher, more transparent benchmarks," Senco Gold and Diamonds MD and CEO Suvankar Sen said in a statement.

From sourcing, refining, hallmarking, transparent pricing practices to store-level operations, IAGES Code of Conduct includes every step of the business, which is assessed by a neutral third-party assessor. PTI SM BAL BAL