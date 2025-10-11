Senco Gold eyes strong festive sales, confident of 18-20pc topline growth in FY'26

Kolkata, Oct 11 (PTI) Leading jewellery retailer Senco Gold Ltd on Saturday said it expects robust festive and wedding season sales in the second half of FY26, confident of sustaining 18-20 per cent topline growth for the year despite gold prices being up by around 15 per cent this year.

The company said it has built up inventory with a diverse mix of festive and bridal collections and expects Q3 to be the strongest quarter of the year, driven by major festivals such as Dhanteras, Diwali and the peak wedding season.

"Year-on-year, gold prices are already up by 14-15 per cent. Despite this, our outlook for consumer demand in Q3 and Q4 remains optimistic, underpinned by a positive economic environment and the recent GST rate cut. We are confident of achieving 18-20 per cent topline growth for FY26," Senco Gold MD & CEO Suvankar Sen told PTI.

Senco has launched special Dhanteras offers and introduced new lines of lightweight and low-carat gold jewellery, including 9K collections, to cater to the growing demand for affordable options amid elevated gold prices.

The company's retail network expanded to 185 showrooms, with two new outlets inaugurated this week - one at Naihati in West Bengal and another in Uttar Pradesh.

Senco Gold said it remains on track to achieve its annual target of 20 new showrooms in FY'26.

Its premium brand Sennes also expanded with a new store in Hyderabad, taking the total to eight, while Shop-in-Shop (SIS) counters have crossed 100 across formats.

In the first half of FY26, Senco reported 17.8 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue, led by 16 per cent growth in the retail segment and 7.5 per cent same-store sales growth (SSSG). Demand for diamond jewellery surged, with 31 per cent value growth and 14 per cent volume growth during the period.

The company said it will continue to leverage targeted marketing campaigns, festive promotions, and an expanded lightweight jewellery range to sustain momentum in the coming quarters. The jewellery chain has launched its Dhanteras offer for its wide range of gold and diamonds jewellery. PTI BSM NN