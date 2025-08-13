Senco Gold Q1FY'26 consolidated net profit surges to Rs 104.6 crore

Kolkata, Aug 13 (PTI) Senco Gold Ltd’s consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 104.6 crore for the quarter ended June from Rs 51.3 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, driven by robust retail sales and operational efficiency.
Revenue from operations in the quarter rose 30 per cent to Rs 1,826.2 crore from Rs 1,403.8 crore, marking the company’s "highest-ever first-quarter topline", it said.
Same-store sales growth stood at 19.6 per cent, while the non-East markets contributed 17.5 per cent of retail turnover.
EBITDA jumped 68.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 183.5 crore, with the margin improving to 10.1 per cent from 7.7 per cent, aided by an improved product mix and tight cost control, the company said in a statement.
During the quarter, Senco Gold added 10 new showrooms – five company-owned, one franchise-owned company-operated, and four franchise-owned franchise-operated – taking its total network to 186 stores across 17 states and the UAE.
MD & CEO Suvankar Sen said festive demand during ‘Akshay Tritiya’ and ‘Poila Baishakh’, along with the launch of over 11,400 new designs, helped the company deliver “record” Q1 performance.
The company maintained its FY26 guidance of 18-20 per cent revenue growth, 6.8-7.2 per cent EBITDA margin, and 3.7-4 per cent PAT margin. PTI BSM RBT