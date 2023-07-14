Senco Gold shares jump nearly 28 pc in debut trade

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Shares of jewellery retail player Senco Gold made a strong market debut on Friday and ended the day with a premium of nearly 28 per cent against the issue price of Rs 317.

Advertisment

The stock began the trade at Rs 431, up 35.96 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 40 per cent to Rs 443.80. Shares of the company finally ended at Rs 404.95 apiece, rallying 27.74 per cent.

On the NSE, stock of the company made its debut at Rs 430, a jump of 35.64 per cent. It later settled at Rs 402.70 per piece, a jump of 27 per cent.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 3,144.97 crore.

Advertisment

In volume terms, 11.08 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 1.51 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

In the equity market, the BSE Sensex jumped 502.01 points or 0.77 per cent to settle at its new all-time closing high of 66,060.90 and the NSE Nifty rallied 150.75 points or 0.78 per cent to end at a new record high of 19,564.50.

The Initial Public OPffer (IPO) of Senco Gold was subscribed a whopping 73.35 times on the last day of subscription on Thursday past week, driven by heavy demand from institutional buyers.

The Rs 405 crore-IPO had a price range of Rs 301-317 a share.

The Kolkata-based firm has 140 showrooms across 13 states and 63 per cent of them are located in West Bengal. It also sells its products through various online platforms and undertakes wholesale exports of its jewellery, primarily to Dubai, Malaysia and Singapore. PTI SUM SHW