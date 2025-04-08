Senco Q4FY'25 revenue jumps 23pc to Rs 1,300cr

Kolkata, Apr 8 (PTI) Senco Gold Ltd on Tuesday reported a robust 23 per cent year-on-year retail growth in the March quarter of FY25, driven by strong wedding season demand despite rising gold prices.

The Kolkata-based jewellery retailer posted its highest-ever fourth-quarter revenue, exceeding Rs 1,300 crore. For the full fiscal year, the company's topline crossed Rs 6,200 crore, marking a 19.4 per cent growth in retail sales and 14.6 per cent same-store sales growth (SSSG).

Notably, the company's revenue from non-East markets surpassed Rs 1,100 crore.

The revenue rose on the back of rising gold prices that increased by 11 per cent QoQ and 33 per cent vs Q4 last year. The last 6 months alone have seen a price rise of 19 per cent reaching to lifetime highest of USD 3150/Oz.

Senco's diamond jewellery sales saw a sharp 39 per cent growth in Q4, helping the full-year growth touch 14.2 per cent. The company attributed this to aggressive marketing, attractive offers, and participation in exhibitions. The stud ratio improved marginally to 10.9 per cent for FY25.

Old gold recycling played a significant role in the quarter, accounting for 40 per cent of overall sales, with 61 per cent sourced from non-Senco customers, the company said.

Senco expanded its footprint by opening 15 new showrooms in FY25—including four in Q4—in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. Its total network stood at 175 showrooms, including 72 franchise outlets and one in Dubai.

The company also launched over 11,000 new gold jewellery designs and 4,300 diamond pieces in Q4.

Looking ahead, Senco expects strong demand in Q1 FY26, bolstered by Poila Baisakh and Akshaya Tritiya.

The company plans to add 5–7 new stores in the quarter and expand its Shop-in-Shop (SIS) model with around 70 new outlets by March 2026. Additionally, its subsidiary Sennes Fashion Ltd aims to launch 5–7 stores focused on lifestyle products including lab-grown diamonds and perfumes.

The company said the reduction in customs duty impacted margins by 80–90 basis points during Q2 and Q3, leading to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.2 per cent. However, the Q4 performance, particularly in diamond jewellery, is expected to improve profitability. PTI BSM NN