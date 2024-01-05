Senior IAS officer Vikas Sheel appointed Executive Director, Asian Development Bank

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Vikas Sheel was on Friday appointed as Executive Director, Asian Development Bank in Manila, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

As many as seven civil servants, including Sheel, have been appointed to key posts abroad.

Sheel, a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, is currently Additional Secretary and Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

He has been appointed as ED, Asian Development Bank (ADB) for a period of three years from the date of assumption of the charge, it said.

Smita Sarangi has been appointed to the post of Adviser to the Executive Director, ADB, Manila, Philippines for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge, the order said.

Senior bureaucrat Kalyan Revella will be Counsellor (Economic) in the Embassy of India, Beijing.

He has been appointed for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, it said.

Senthil Pandian C, a 2002-batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been appointed to the post of Ambassador/Permanent Representative (PR), Permanent Mission of India (PMI) to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Geneva.

M Balaji has been appointed to the post of Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Brussels.

He is a 2005-batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

Parveen Kumar, a 2004 batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) officer will be Adviser to the Executive Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Washington DC, USA.

He was appointed, in place of Simanchala Dash, for a period of three years.

Tanu Singh, an Indian Trade Service (2012 batch) officer, has been named as First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India (PMI), World Trade Organization (WTO), Geneva for a period of three years, the order said. PTI AKV AKV NB NB