Senior officials meet of WTO members to begin from tmrw in Geneva

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Issues like dispute settlement reform and possible agenda for the forthcoming ministerial conference in February next year are expected to figure in the two-day meeting of senior officials of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva from tomorrow, an official said.

From India, senior officials, including Additional Secretary in the commerce ministry Peeyush Kumar, have reached the WTO headquarter in Geneva.

"Senior capital-based government officials from all WTO members will be in Geneva on October 23-24 to provide the necessary political push and help address specific problems to advance work for MC13," the official said.

The 13th Ministerial Conference (MC134) is scheduled for February 26-29 in Abu Dhabi. The Ministerial Conference is the highest decision-making body of the WTO.

The multi-lateral body deals with global exports and import-related norms. Besides, the 164-member body adjudicates trade disputes between the member countries.

At the end of the meeting, a summary of the two days of discussion would be produced.

This document is likely to outline any action taken and political guidance or instruction provided. This will be the outcome document that senior officials will take back to their respective capitals. PTI RR SHW