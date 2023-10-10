Senior officials of WTO members to meet in Geneva on Oct 23-24

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Senior officials of World Trade Organisation member countries will meet in Geneva on October 23-24 to provide necessary political push and help address specific problems to advance work for the ministerial meet in February next year in Abu Dhabi, an official said.

On Tuesday, the Heads of Delegation discussed the details of that meeting.

"Senior capital-based government officials from all WTO members will travel to Geneva to provide the necessary political push and help address specific problems to advance work for MC13,” the official said.

The 13th Ministerial Conference (MC134) is scheduled from February 26-29 at Abu Dhabi. The Ministerial Conference is the highest decision-making body of the WTO.

The multi-lateral body deals with global exports and import-related norms. Besides, the 164-member body adjudicates trade disputes between the member countries.

From India, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal is expected to participate in the meeting.

Issues that are likely to come for discussion include dispute settlement reform and the remaining part of the fisheries subsidies negotiations.

At the end of the meeting, the official said, a summary of the two days of discussion will be produced. "This document will outline any action taken and political guidance or instruction provided. This will be the outcome document that senior officials will take back to their respective capitals,” the official added. PTI RR MR