Sensex breaches historic 84,000-mark for first time ever; Nifty hits fresh all-time high level

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex breached the historic 84,000-mark for first time ever on Friday morning and the Nifty also hit its new record high level, tracking a rally in global markets, after the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate after more than four years.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 975.1 points to scale a fresh record high of 84,159.90 in morning trade. The NSE Nifty surged 271.1 points to hit a new all-time peak of 25,686.90.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, Maruti, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Nestle, Bharti Airtel and Adani Ports were the biggest gainers.

Tata Consultancy Services emerged as the only laggard.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading in the green while Shanghai traded lower.

The US markets ended remarkably higher on Thursday.

"The Dow and S&P 500 setting yet another record highs yesterday is indicative of the strength of this ongoing global bull run led by the mother market US," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 236.57 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at a lifetime high of 83,184.80 on Thursday. During the day, it jumped 825.38 points or 0.99 per cent to scale a new all-time intra-day high of 83,773.61.

The Nifty gained 38.25 points or 0.15 per cent to 25,415.80. During the day, it surged 234.4 points or 0.92 per cent to hit a fresh intra-day peak of 25,611.95.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,547.53 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.29 per cent to USD 74.66 a barrel.