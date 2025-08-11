Sensex jumps 746 pt to close above 80,000 level amid fresh foreign fund inflows, rally in US peers

Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) Benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 746 points to close above the 80,000 mark on Monday following buying in oil, auto and banking shares amid fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share Sensex jumped 746.29 points or 0.93 per cent to settle at 80,604.08 with 26 of its constituents ending higher. During the day, it surged 778.26 points or 0.97 per cent to 80,636.05.

The 50-share NSE Nifty jumped by 221.75 points or 0.91 per cent to 24,585.05 .

"The market saw a relief rally post a 3-month low; a positive global cue and a gradual return of FIIs supported the sentiment. Investors are positively assessing the upcoming US-Russia Summit this week, which may possibly give way to a de-escalation in geopolitical tensions.

"While a near-term caution may still prevail, the more definite assessment of the US trade and growth impact is yet to be assessed fully," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Among Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Eternal, Trent, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement and Larsen & Toubro were the major gainers.

However, Bharat Electronics, Bharti Airtel and Maruti were the laggards.

The BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.79 per cent and the smallcap index rose by 0.35 per cent.

The majority of the BSE sectoral indices ended higher. Realty surged the most by 1.86 per cent, followed by bankex (1.13 per cent), healthcare (1.12 per cent), auto (1.03 per cent), financial services (1 per cent), utilities (0.92 per cent), services (0.90 per cent) and power (0.85 per cent).

Consumer Durables emerged as the only laggard.

"Markets started the week on an upbeat note, gaining nearly a percent and providing a breather after the recent decline. The tone was positive from the outset and further strengthened in the latter half, supported by a noticeable recovery in heavyweights across sectors," Religare Broking SVP, Research, Ajit Mishra said.

As many as 2,237 stocks advanced while 1,930 declined and 170 remained unchanged on the BSE.

In Asian markets, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in positive territory while South Korea's Kospi ended marginally lower. Markets in Japan were closed due to a holiday.

European markets were trading mostly lower. The US markets ended higher on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,932.81 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.45 per cent to USD 66.29 a barrel.

On Friday, the Sensex tanked 765.47 points or 0.95 per cent to settle at 79,857.79. The Nifty dropped 232.85 points or 0.95 per cent to 24,363.30. PTI SUM MR MR