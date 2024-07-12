Sensex, Nifty rally nearly 1 pc to scale fresh highs on sharp gains in IT shares, US rate cut hopes

Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty soared nearly 1 per cent to hit new lifetime highs on Friday, fuelled by intense buying in IT and tech stocks after robust TCS earnings amid hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

A rally in Reliance Industries and Infosys also boosted investor sentiments, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 622 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at a record closing level of 80,519.34. During the day, it zoomed 996.17 points or 1.24 per cent to hit an all-time high of 80,893.51.

The NSE Nifty surged 186.20 points or 0.77 per cent to settle at a record closing high of 24,502.15. Intra-day, it jumped 276.25 points or 1.13 per cent to hit a new lifetime peak of 24,592.20.

On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark jumped 522.74 points or 0.65 per cent, while the Nifty climbed 178.3 points or 0.73 per cent.

"Multiple tailwinds led the market to come out of the range-bound trajectory. The strong result from the IT bellwether and a drop in US inflation to a one-year low added optimism to the market. The chances of a rate cut in September are inching higher, which is evident in the fall of the dollar index," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Among the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services climbed nearly 7 per cent after the country's largest IT services player reported 8.7 per cent growth for the June quarter net profit at Rs 12,040 crore.

Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro were the other major gainers.

Maruti, Asian Paints, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge declined 0.22 per cent, while the smallcap index dipped 0.13 per cent.

Among the indices, IT surged 4.32 per cent, teck zoomed 3.29 per cent, energy (0.13 per cent), bankex (0.10 per cent) and services (0.06 per cent).

In contrast, realty, power, metal, utilities, auto, industrials and consumer discretionary were among the laggards.

"Nifty ended strong on July 12 led by Information Technology stocks after Tata Consultancy Services surprised the street with its Q1 results. Global stocks were mixed on Friday, after the latest US update on inflation bolstered Wall Street’s belief that relief on interest rates may come as soon as September," Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled higher, while Seoul and Tokyo ended lower.

European markets were trading higher in mid-session trade. US markets ended mostly lower on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.78 per cent to USD 86.13 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,137.01 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

"On the global stage, the US core CPI inflation for June stood at 3 per cent, with consumer prices experiencing their first decline in four years as inflation eases. This data suggests that the Federal Reserve might implement one or two rate cuts by the end of the year.

"As the budget session approaches, the market is optimistic that the government will maintain its focus on infrastructure, defence, railways, and green energy," Krishna Appala, Senior Research Analyst, Capitalmind Research, said.

The BSE benchmark closed lower by 27.43 points or 0.03 per cent at 79,897.34 on Thursday. The NSE Nifty edged down 8.50 points or 0.03 per cent to settle at 24,315.95. PTI SUM SUM BAL BAL