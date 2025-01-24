Sensex, Nifty snap two-day rally dragged by realty, healthcare stocks

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty surrendered early gains to close with losses in a volatile session on Friday, snapping their two-day winning streak as investors pared exposure to realty, oil & gas, and healthcare stocks amid a mixed trend in global markets.

Advertisment

Unabated foreign fund outflows also dented investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE benchmark dropped 329.92 points or 0.43 per cent to settle at 76,190.46. During the day, it slumped 428.63 points or 0.56 per cent to 76,091.75.

The NSE Nifty declined 113.15 points or 0.49 per cent to 23,092.20.

Advertisment

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Zomato, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards.

On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai, and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory while Tokyo ended lower. The Bank of Japan raised its key interest rate to about 0.5 per cent from 0.25 per cent.

Advertisment

Markets in Europe were trading in the green. US markets ended higher on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump, on Thursday, addressed the World Economic Forum, where he offered business leaders low taxes if they manufacture their products in the US while threatening them with tariffs if they don’t.

Addressing the forum’s Annual Meeting here through video conferencing, Trump also said he is going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down oil prices and asserted that if prices come down, the Russia-Ukraine war will end immediately.

Advertisment

Throughout the world, food prices went through the roof, the president said, and he took immediate action to control inflation in America.

"I promise to eliminate 10 old regulations for every new regulation... I will pass the largest tax cuts in American history to help our people," he noted.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,462.52 crore on Thursday.

Advertisment

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.27 per cent to USD 78.50 a barrel.

In the previous session, Sensex rose 115.39 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 76,520.38. The Nifty went up by 50 points or 0.22 per cent to end at 23,205.35.