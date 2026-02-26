Sensex flat amid caution ahead of US-Iran nuclear talks; FMCG major drag

Mumbai (PTI): Benchmark BSE Sensex slipped by 27.46 points to close at 82,248.61 in a volatile session on Thursday, dragged down by selling in HDFC Bank and other blue-chip stocks.

Investors remained cautious amid the proposed US-Iran nuclear talks, AI-related developments and tariff concerns.

The 30-share index opened higher and gained a further 303 points to hit a high of 82,579.16 in late morning deals amid optimism in other Asian markets. However, profit-taking in financial services, FMCG and realty shares dragged the index down 608 points from the day's high, hitting a low of 81,970.47 in afternoon deals.

The Sensex closed marginally down by 27.46 points or 0.03 per cent at 82,248.61.

The 50-share NSE Nifty eked out a marginal gain of 14.05 points or 0.06 per cent to end at 25,496.55.

From the Sensex pack, Trent, Eternal, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, NTPC and Axis Bank were among the biggest laggards.

Bharat Electronics, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Maruti and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.

"The domestic market surrendered its early gains amid mixed global cues and increased caution ahead of the US-Iran nuclear talks, as well as key data releases including US initial jobless claims and India's GDP print, which triggered profit-booking," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,991.64 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought stocks worth Rs 5,118.57 crore.

"Sentiment remained cautious amid US-Iran tensions, AI-related developments and tariff concerns. Institutional flows helped limit deeper losses, while easing India VIX indicated relatively stable volatility despite lack of direction," Gaurvav Garg, Analyst, Lemonn Markets Desk, said.

Among sectoral indices, BSE hospitals jumped 1.35 per cent, followed by PSU bank (0.98 per cent), healthcare (0.96 per cent), capital goods (0.88 per cent), telecommunication (0.75 per cent) and industrials (0.60 per cent).

FMCG, financial services, utilities, consumer durables and power were the laggards.

The BSE midcap select index climbed 0.57 per cent, while smallcap select index dipped 0.12 per cent.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi jumped 3.67 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 also ended in positive territory, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower.

Markets in Europe were trading mostly higher.

The US market ended higher on Wednesday.

"Indian equity markets ended largely unchanged, underscoring a clear tug-of-war between early optimism and cautious profit-booking. Positive global cues from technology and metals supported sentiment at the open, but gains gradually faded as investors chose to trim exposure at higher levels rather than chase momentum," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Brent Crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.95 per cent to USD 70.18 per barrel.

On Wednesday, the Sensex ended 50.15 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 82,276.07. The Nifty went up by 57.85 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 25,482.50.