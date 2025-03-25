Senvion India commissions 1 GW wind turbine generators

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Senvion India on Tuesday said it has commissioned wind turbine generators totalling 1 GW capacity.

Wind turbine generators (WTGs) are a key component in wind energy projects.

In a statement, Senvion India said it "crosses 1 GW commissioned WTGs milestone...underlining its strategy to contribute significantly to the fast-growing Indian wind power market".

The WTGs have been commissioned at projects installed across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Senvion India is a turbine manufacturer in the wind energy sector. PTI ABI ABI SHW