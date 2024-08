New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Wind turbine maker Senvion India on Thursday said it has secured a new order of 86.4 MW from Continuum Green Energy.

With the latest win, the total ordered capacity from Continuum Green Energy has reached 270 MW, Senvion India said in a statement.

The deliveries are scheduled to begin in October this year and are expected to achieve grid commissioning by March 2025.

The company did not disclose the value of the order. PTI ABI TRB