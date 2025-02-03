Senvion partners Voodin Blade Tech to develop wooden wind turbine blades

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Homegrown Senvion on Monday said it has roped in Voodin Blade Technology to develop wooden wind turbine blades for its 4.2 MW wind turbine platform.

This strategic collaboration will tackle the issue of blade recyclability by integrating engineered wood, a renewable and recyclable material, into turbine blade design, Senvion said in a statement.

Blade recyclability is one of the wind industry's biggest challenges, the company said.

Germany-based Voodin Blade Technology specialises in making wood-based wind turbine blades using LVL (laminated veneer lumber). Its LVL production technology eliminates the need for moulds, significantly reduces manufacturing energy consumption, and ensures quality through advanced automation, Senvion said.

Senvion India CEO and MD Amit Kansal said, "We have engineered this turbine to exceed the expectations of our global customers, ensuring superior performance and reliability in the most challenging environments. We have evaluated Voodin’s technology and see great potential in terms of sustainability and flexibility".

The company is one of the leading turbine manufacturers in the wind energy sector. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL