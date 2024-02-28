'Separation magnetism' leads Indian diplomats to write books: Lakshmi Puri

Mumbai: Former assistant secretary general of UN Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri said a "separation magnetism" while posted overseas leads career Indian diplomats like her to author books.

Speaking at the launch of her debut novel "Swallowing the Sun" here on Tuesday, Puri said exposure to diverse linguistic and cultural universes during their postings abroad also leads diplomats to turn writers.

A number of diplomats like "Slumdog Millionaire" author Vikas Swarup have written critically acclaimed books during their career or after their retirement.

"...I call it a separation magnetism. I have spent more than half my life outside India. So, there is a great urge (of) reverse observation and re-exploration and coming back and really immersing oneself into the Indian ethos and recreating it, reimagining it. So I think that is that seduction that always operates," she said after the launch of the book.

Puri said she always felt a "sense of loss" for not being in the country and added that first 100 pages of the debut novel got written during a posting in Budapest.

Puri, the wife of former diplomat and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, said a diplomat sometimes blends into the diversity of cultural universes she is exposed to, while at other moments also feels alienated from them.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who launched the book, heaped praises on Puri's work.

Fellow businessman Nadir Godrej and others were present at the event along with the author's husband.