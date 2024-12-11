SER loaded 138.84 million tonnes of originating freight in Apr-Nov: Official

Kolkata, Dec 11 (PTI) The South Eastern Railway (SER) loaded 138.84 million tonnes of originating freight in the first eight months of the 2024-25 fiscal, 1.89 per cent higher than the corresponding period last year, an official said on Wednesday.

There has also been an increase of 3.03 per cent in originating freight revenue from April to November in comparison to the same period of 2023-24, the SER official said.

During April-November, revenue generation from originating freight loading was Rs 12,630.51 crore as against Rs 12,266.53 crore a year earlier, he said.

SER loaded 36.46 million tonnes of coal during the period, which is 6.61 per cent more than the corresponding months of the last fiscal.

Other major commodities of freight loading in the SER zone were iron ore, pig iron and finished steel, cement, food grains and fertilisers, he added. PTI AMR RBT