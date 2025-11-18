Serene Communities by Columbia Pacific, Asset Homes to invest over Rs 500 cr in Kerala

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Serene Communities by Columbia Pacific has tied up with realty firm Asset Homes to develop four housing projects for senior citizens in Kerala with an investment of more than Rs 500 crore.

"The collaboration, leading to investments exceeding Rs 500 crore, brings together Serene’s international expertise in senior living and Asset Homes’ deep local trust and delivery excellence," a company statement said.

The first project under the partnership 'Serene Young @ Heart', comprising 211 flats, was launched on Tuesday.

Serene Communities by Columbia Pacific, the senior living vertical of LifeBridge Group, currently operates 10 senior living communities across India, managing over 1,700 residential units and 2,400 seniors under care.

There are 13 ongoing projects in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chennai, Cochin, Pune, and Hyderabad.

It plans to launch at least 15 new projects in the next two years, with the goal of reaching 10,000 homes under care by 2030, the statement said.