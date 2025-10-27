Serene Communities, Prathima Group to invest Rs 400 cr on 2 senior living projects

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Serene Communities by Columbia Pacific has partnered with Prathima Group to develop two housing projects for elderly people in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs 400 crore.

In a statement on Monday, Serene Communities by Columbia Pacific said that the total investment is estimated at Rs 400 crore.

The first project, 'Serene BILVANI One', is located in Shankarpally, Hyderabad and will have 265 residences, priced from Rs 60 lakh onwards.

Serene Communities by Columbia Pacific, the senior living vertical of LifeBridge Group, currently operates 10 senior living communities across India, managing over 1,700 residential units and about 2,400 seniors under care.

It has 13 ongoing projects across Bengaluru, Chennai, Mysuru, Cochin, Pune and now Hyderabad.

LifeBridge Group, which is an integrated senior care organisation, is backed by the Manipal Education & Medical Group (MEMG) family office and Columbia Pacific Management, Seattle. PTI MJH MJH SHW