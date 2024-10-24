Serentica Global plans 10 GW RE projects in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Vedanta Group company Serentica Global on Thursday said it plans to set up renewable energy projects totaling 10 gigawatt (GW) in Andhra Pradesh.

"Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics, met with representatives of Serentica Global at the company's office in Mumbai on Thursday," the Vedanta Group subsidiary said in a statement.

During the meeting company officials shared the plan to establish 10 GW of renewable energy capacity with Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics Nara Lokesh.

The Minister said that Andhra Pradesh proposes to build capacity to generate 72 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and extended an invitation to corporations and investors like Serentica Global to contribute to this mission.

He also said that large-scale renewable energy projects in the state will help generate substantial employment opportunities for the youth. PTI ABI KKS CS DRR DRR