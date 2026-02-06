Serentica Renewables bags 600 MW project in SECIs FDRE VII assured peak tender

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Serentica Renewables on Friday said it has secured a 600 MW project in the Solar Energy Corporation of India's FDRE VII assured peak tender, the highest allocation awarded to any bidder under the auction.

This will be the largest single-location BESS (battery energy storage system) installation to be delivered by Serentica, a company statement said.

With a total tendered capacity of 4,800 MWh, FDRE VII is among India's most advanced and technically complex renewable energy procurement frameworks.

Serentica will provide 2,400 MWh of daily peak power.

This will be achieved using a combined solar and BESS solution implemented behind the meter.

Unlike plain-vanilla renewable tenders, the Assured Peak structure mandates power delivery exclusively during non-solar hours, directly addressing the country's growing evening peak demand and enhancing grid reliability.

Under the project, Serentica will deploy a co-located solar and battery energy storage system, enabling a fixed four-hour daily peak supply.

The project is required to meet a stringent demand fulfilment ratio (DFR) of 70 per cent on a monthly basis and 85 per cent annually, ensuring reliable and consistent delivery of clean power during critical peak periods.

Akshay Hiranandani, CEO, Serentica Renewables, said India's energy transition is entering a phase where reliability and availability are important.

The FDRE VII Assured Peak tender marks a pivotal shift in that direction.

By delivering clean power during non-solar hours, this project addresses one of the grid's most pressing challenges of meeting evening peak demand sustainably, he added.

This project further reinforces Serenticas role as a decarbonisation enabler, supporting India's transition toward a resilient, flexible, and storage-backed renewable energy ecosystem while advancing the goal of round-the-clock clean power and strengthening national energy security.

Established in 2022, Serentica Renewables is a leading renewable independent power producer (IPP) committed to decarbonising hard-to-abate industries by providing firm dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) solutions. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL