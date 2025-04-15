Serentica Renewables, NTPC sign pact to supply 200 MW clean energy to UP

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Serentica Renewables on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with state-owned NTPC to supply 200 MW of renewable energy to Uttar Pradesh.

As part of the power purchase agreement (PPA), the 200 MW on-demand renewable energy will be supplied to distribution companies (disocoms) of Uttar Pradesh, Serentica Renewables said in a statement.

Akshay Hiranandani, CEO of Serentica Renewables, said, "This agreement exemplifies our commitment to providing reliable and sustainable renewable energy solutions. By integrating solar, wind, and advanced storage technologies, we can offer Uttar Pradesh a consistent, firm energy supply, particularly during times of high demand, contributing to the state's energy transition goals." He said the firm dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) model ensures that "we can deliver clean energy when it's most needed, contributing to the state's energy transition".

Serentica Renewables, a leading renewable independent power producer (IPP), has 1,000 MW of renewable energy capacity, with ongoing projects across multiple states, leveraging a mix of solar, wind, energy storage, and advanced balancing solutions.