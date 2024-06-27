Serentica seeks partners for supply of 800 MWh battery energy storage systems

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Serentica Renewables on Thursday said it has invited expressions of interest (EoIs) from interested players for supply of battery energy storage systems.

"Serentica is seeking technical partners worldwide to supply BESS capable of delivering reliable energy storage. Serentica invites EoIs for 800 MWh standalone battery energy storage from across the world," it said in a statement.

The projects will comprise 200 MW/400 MWh of 2-hour storage and 100 MW/400 MWh of 4-hour storage.

The last day to submit bids is July 30, 2024.

Gurugram-based Serentica is a leading solutions provider in the renewable energy space.