Series of measures in 2025 for exporters to facilitate trade: DGFT

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The commerce ministry's arm DGFT on Wednesday said it has rolled out a series of measures for exporters such as rationalisation of policy measures in 2025 to facilitate trade and improve ease of doing business.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has also launched the Diamond Imprest Authorization, extended the free import policy for key pulses to stabilise domestic markets, and regulatory adjustments in import and export policies relating to synthetic knitted fabrics, urea, platinum, areca nut, agro-products, and sensitive food commodities.

"In 2025, the DGFT continued to strengthen India's trade facilitation ecosystem through timely issuance of authorisations, rationalisation of policy measures," an official statement said on Wednesday.

A key facilitation measure was the restoration and alignment of RoDTEP benefits, including for Advance Authorization holders, SEZs, and EOUs.

"These initiatives have contributed to improved service efficiency, document non-reputability, and simplified trade processes," it added.