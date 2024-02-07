Seros Energy leads charge for sustainable CBM exploration in India

Betul (Goa), Feb 7 (PTI) At the forefront of Coal-Bed Methane (CBM) exploration in India, Seros Energy made a notable appearance at the India Energy Week, highlighting its pioneering initiatives and advancements in the field of CBM.

Advertisment

Seros Group, Essar's business arm in shipping, oil field, and well services, is also the owner and operator of one of the largest drilling fleets in India.

At the event, Seros Energy showcased its comprehensive portfolio, featuring cutting-edge assets and specialised services such as directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, nitrogen services, cementing, well stimulation, and intervention, the firm said in a statement.

"A pivotal element in Seros Energy's success is its well services capability, playing a crucial role in delivering complete CBM wells alongside its impressive drilling services fleet. The company recognises the integral role of components like coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing jobs in achieving optimal productivity for CBM wells," it said.

Advertisment

Seros Energy has achieved a significant milestone, consistently delivering over 10,000 meters of wells monthly, exclusively for CBM drilling projects.

The company boasts a prestigious clientele, including the major players in India's CBM sector such as Essar Oil and Gas Exploration Production Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, and ONGC.

Setting itself apart, Seros embraces technological advancements to enhance operational efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Advertisment

The deployment of state-of-the-art drones, advanced PLC-based hydraulics, and IoT-enabled sensors signifies the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation.

Real-time monitoring through surveillance modules across multiple data centres adds another layer of expertise, solidifying Seros as an industry pioneer.

Seros MD & CEO Ashish Agarwal said, "Amidst a shift towards cleaner, sustainable energy sources, Seros is leading the charge for a greener, more efficient future. Our commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility isn't just a business strategy, it's a testament to our vision for shaping a sustainable energy landscape for future generations." Seros Energy continues to lead the charge in sustainable CBM exploration, marking a significant step towards a cleaner and more environmentally responsible energy future. PTI ANZ TRB