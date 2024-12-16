ServiceNow names Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as MD, Group VP for India, SAARC biz

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) American software firm ServiceNow on Monday announced the appointment of Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as Managing Director (MD) and Group Vice President (GVP) for its India and SAARC business, effective January 6, 2025.

Based out of Bengaluru, he will be instrumental in strengthening ServiceNow's position across the APAC region, according to a company statement.

Lakshminarayanan brings extensive experience, having previously served as the CEO of Airtel's domestic B2B operations. Prior to his tenure at Airtel, he was the President and Managing Director of Dell India.

He will report to ServiceNow APAC President Detlef Krause.

"India remains a key priority for ServiceNow, and Ganesh's expertise and leadership will further enhance our ability to deliver value to our customers in this dynamic market," Krause said.

India represents more than 20 per cent of ServiceNow's global workforce, with over 40 per cent of the company's global product engineering driven from the country.

The company's India Technology and Business Centre in Hyderabad is its largest outside of the US. PTI ANK ANK SHW