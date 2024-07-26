ServiceNow to make strategic growth investments in Prodapt to help clients adopt AI solutions

Chennai, Jul 26 (PTI) US-based software company ServiceNow has announced plans to make strategic growth investments in information technology service provider Prodapt Solutions to help clients adopt AI-enabled solutions.

Following the investment by ServiceNow, Prodapt will promote the 'Now Platform' offered by ServiceNow to expand business transformation services through enhanced industry and domain specific go-to-market capabilities and increased skilling of ServiceNow professionals.

According to global market intelligence firm IDC (International Data Corporation), 73 per cent of global telecom service providers identified AI investments as their top transformation priority as they move away from legacy systems to automated platforms.

As per the agreement, Prodapt's deep industry and functional domain expertise along with ServiceNow's single architecture, single data model would help accelerate the development and adoption of AI solutions for clients, beginning with the United States and European markets.

"Prodapt's stellar reputation in the telco space and their proficiency with ServiceNow are a winning combination for customers seeking to accelerate their business transformation journeys," ServiceNow Senior Vice President of Ecosystem Ventures David Parsons said in a company statement on Friday.

"Our partnership with Prodapt...brings the transformative power of AI to companies seeking competitive differentiation and advantage in today's evolving market," Parsons said.

Prodapt aims to increase its number of certified ServiceNow professionals by 400 per cent in the next four years, to more than 1,500 full-time employees, globally.

Prodapt Executive Director and Board Member Manish Vyas said, "This investment (by ServiceNow) is a strong testimony to Prodapt's deep commitment to modernising the telecom industry's process and technology stack with an AI-first playbook and a strong focus on leading the telco to techco transformation journey." "By combining Prodapt's deep domain expertise and accelerators with ServiceNow's leading AI platform, we will co-create and deliver innovative AI-led next-generation customer experiences and operational efficiencies," Vyas added. PTI VIJ ANE