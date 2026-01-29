Services exports partially offsetting volatility in goods trade due to high tariffs: Survey

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The country's services exports continue to provide a stable anchor for growth, partially offsetting the greater volatility in goods exports amid tariff-related uncertainties, Economic Survey said on Thursday.

Despite heightened tariffs imposed by the US, the country's merchandise exports grew 2.4 per cent (April-December 2025), while services exports rose 6.5 per cent.

"Services exports have continued to provide a stable anchor for growth, partially offsetting the greater volatility in goods exports, amid tariff-related uncertainties," it said.

In FY25, services exports reached an all-time high of USD 387.5 billion, registering a robust 13.6 per cent (YoY) growth and reinforcing India's position as a global hub for technology, business, and professional services.

Software services, accounting for over 40 per cent of total services exports, remain the primary growth driver.

It added that amid subdued global goods trade due to policy uncertainty and geopolitical disruptions, services exports have provided a critical buffer. PTI RR RR TRB TRB