Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) India services exports rose for the second month in a row, increasing 22.3 per cent in October to USD 34.3 billion, as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data released on Friday.

On the other hand, imports rose 27.9 per cent to USD 17.21 billion.

After declining in August over July, the services exports increased to USD 32.57 billion in September.

Imports, too, increased for the second consecutive month. PTI NKD TRB