Servier India gets CDSCO nod for brain cancer drug

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Drug firm Servier India on Wednesday said it has received marketing approval from the national drug regulator for a brain cancer medication.

The company has received marketing authorisation from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for Vorasidenib (Voranigo), for use in patients with Grade 2 IDH-mutant glioma, a statement said.

Servier India is a subsidiary of French pharmaceutical group Servier.

The burden of the rare IDH mutated Grade 2 Gliomas is estimated to be 4,500 patients per year in India, with most being young adults, it said.

For more than 20 years, patients with these cancers have lacked new and precision based therapeutic options, highlighting an unmet medical need, it added. PTI MSS ANU ANU