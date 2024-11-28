Servotech bags 5.6 MW On-grid rooftop solar power project from UREDA

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Servotech Power Systems on Thursday said it has secured a 5.6 MW On-grid rooftop solar power plant order from Uttarakhand New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UREDA).

The order, valued at Rs 30.2 crore, will act as a major push in transforming Uttarakhand into a solar-powered state, overall, bringing India closer to becoming a solar-powered nation, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Servotech will be responsible for designing, supplying, installation, net metering, testing and commissioning of On-grid rooftop solar power plants.

Further, the project also involves Servotech to deliver comprehensive warranty maintenance for the next 5 years, tending to 1 kW-1500 kW On-grid rooftop solar installations done at various strategic locations which include government offices, colleges, buildings, hospitals and institutions etc across the state contributing to the state’s renewable energy goals and decarbonisation.

Sarika Bhatia, Director, Servotech Power Systems said in the statement, "We are confident that our reliable solar solutions will empower Uttarakhand with clean, reliable, and affordable solar energy. This project aligns with our vision of a sustainable future and will contribute to the state's energy security and environmental goals." PTI KKS DR