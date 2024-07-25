Servotech Power Systems gets Rs 20 cr order for 400 EV chargers from BPCL

New Delhi: Servotech Power Systems on Thursday said it has received an additional order of around 400 units of DC Fast EV (electric vehicle) chargers from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and other EV charger original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The project valued at around Rs 20 crore will involve manufacturing, supplying, installing, and deploying these chargers nationwide, particularly at BPCL petrol pumps as part of the BPCL E-drive Project, a statement said.

Previously, the company received an order for 1,800 DC Fast EV chargers from BPCL and other EV charger OEMs valued at 120 crore which they have now increased by 20 per cent.

"Servotech feels extremely elated to have worked for BPCL and is committed to living up to the trust BPCL has placed in us," Sarika Bhatia, Director, Servotech Power Systems said.