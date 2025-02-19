Servotech, French firm Watt & Well to develop EV charger components for domestic market

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Home-grown Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd and France-based Watt & Well signed an agreement to develop and manufacture EV charger components.

The agreement aims to to design, manufacture and sell EV charger components in India, Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd said in a statement.

Under the pact, Servotech said it will manufacture power modules in India to achieve the 'Make in India' mission, while Watt & Well will provide technical support.

Servotech will have the exclusive right to market and sell these components in India.

The collaboration will initially focus on the development of a 30 kW power module for use in the Indian EV charging market.

The companies will also jointly assess the viability and process for the production of a bidirectional power module for V2G (vehicle-to-grid) applications.

Servotech Power Systems is a listed entity that develops tech-enabled EV charging and solar solutions. PTI ABI HVA