Servotech Power enrols with 62 discoms under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli scheme

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Servotech Power Systems on Tuesday said the company has been enrolled with 62 discoms in the country for PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

The development not only solidifies its position in the renewable energy sector but also benefits consumers by enabling them to avail government subsidies while purchasing solar solutions, Servotech Power Systems said in a statement.

"Servotech Power Systems has expanded its reach significantly by enrolling with 62 discoms across India under Pradhan Mantri-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana," it said.

In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the scheme, which aims to light up one crore households by installing rooftop solar equipment and providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month.

Over 1.28 crore registrations have been made and around 14 lakh applications received under the scheme for rooftop installations.

Servotech Power Systems is a listed entity that develops tech-enabled EV charging and solar solutions.