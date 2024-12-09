Servotech Power in pact with LESSzwei GmbH for solar-powered EV charging network in Germany

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Homegrown Servotech Power Systems on Monday said it has signed a strategic partnership with LESSzwei GmbH (LESS2) to develop and deploy solar-powered EV charging infrastructures in urban areas of Germany.

The 100 per cent solar power-based EV charging infrastructure will be set up for micro mobility such as e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-cargo bikes, Servotech Power Systems said in an exchange filing.

Servotech will initially provide the first 100 systems, with two charging stations being deployed in each of 50 selected cities across Germany.

These stations will provide self-sufficient energy from 100 per cent solar power for fast and reliable charging around the clock. Each station can simultaneously charge 4 two-wheelers with a total output of 3.3 kW.

This project has received grant financing from the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), Germany with a duration of 2.7 years.

"The collaboration aligns with our vision of accelerating the adoption of sustainable energy solutions and establishing a strong international footprint.

"By leveraging our expertise in solar energy and EV charging infrastructure, we are confident that the EnerMAAS project will revolutionize the way we power micromobility in German urban areas," Raman Bhatia, Founder and Managing Director, Servotech Power Systems said.

Servotech Power Systems is a listed entity that develops tech-enabled EV charging and solar solutions. PTI ABI DRR