Servotech Power Systems arm Incharz, Prateek Group ink pact to develop EV charging stations

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Incharz, an arm of Servotech Power Systems, has signed an agreement with real estate developer Prateek Group to develop e-charging stations at its sites in Delhi-NCR region.

The agreement was signed between Prem Prakash, CEO, Incharz, and Sunil Kumar Mittal, President, Prateek Group, on Wednesday in Noida, Servitech Power Systems said in a statement on Thursday.

As part of the agreement, Prateek Group will facilitate sites for setting up public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, while Incharz will design, supply, instal and commission, operate and maintain the EV charging stations in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region).

Incharz CEO Prakash said: "Our efficient hardware and software solutions will ensure dependable EV charging stations. By bringing EV charging to residential and commercial complexes we are making EVs a household name, helping EV owners with charging station accessibility." Servotech Power Systems is a listed entity that develops tech-enabled EV charging and solar solutions. PTI ABI KKS HVA