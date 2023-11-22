Servotech Power Systems bags order for 2,649 EV chargers from Bharat Petroleum

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Servotech Power Systems on Wednesday said it has bagged an order for 2,649 electric vehicles (EV) charges from state-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation.

However, the company did not disclose the value of the order in its statement issued on Wednesday.

"Servotech Power Systems Ltd, the leading manufacturer of EV Chargers in the country, has bagged 2,649 AC EV charger orders from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)," it stated.

According to the statement, the company will be responsible for manufacturing, supplying and installing 2,649 AC EV Chargers strategically across the nation, equipping petrol pumps in major Indian cities under the BPCL E-drive Project, playing a key role in the widespread implementation of EV charging solutions.

The range of EV chargers includes 3 kW and 7 kW for this project.

The manufacturing and production of these AC chargers has already begun, and the supply of the chargers will start on December 15th and will be completed within three months.

Servotech Power Systems and BPCL had previously worked together to transform the E-Mobility landscape.

The company also supplied and installed 800 units of 30 KW DC fast EV Chargers at different locations across the country for BPCL’s E-drive project.

It will oversee the installation, commissioning, and upkeep of AC EV chargers and this initiative aims to establish e-mobility touchpoints that streamline transactions, enhance availability, facilitate discovery, and simplify navigation for EV users, ensuring convenient access to the EV charging network.

Sarika Bhatia, Director of Servotech Power Systems, said, "Implementing these chargers will not only enhance the convenience of EV charging but will also contribute significantly to reducing the carbon footprint associated with transportation".

Servotech Power Systems is an NSE-listed organisation that develops tech-enabled EV Charging solutions, leveraging their over two decades of experience and expertise in the electronics space. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL